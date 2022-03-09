Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota GR Supra Preview - United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway

No. 19 Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT PHOENIX RACEWAY: Brandon Jones will make his 13 th NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) career start at Phoenix Raceway Saturday behind the wheel of the No. 19 Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Jones won in the spring race at Phoenix in 2020 and in addition to the victory has two top-five and five top-10 finishes at the 1.0-mile oval.

FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS Season.

JGR NXS AT PHOENIX: JGR has 104 total starts at Phoenix Raceway in NXS, earning 14 wins, 45 top-five finishes, 72 top-10 finishes and 19 pole-starting positions.

JGR has 104 total starts at Phoenix Raceway in NXS, earning 14 wins, 45 top-five finishes, 72 top-10 finishes and 19 pole-starting positions. RACE INFO: United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway is scheduled for Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on FoxSports1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “Starts and restarts are hectic at Phoenix. If you are on the inside line, you’ll have to go down and block, you have to play defense for a little bit, you don’t want to get passed and there are always guys trying to take advantage of those restarts. It’s difficult to make those moves once you get going so if you can do them early then that’s definitely the time to try. Phoenix has been a great track for us in the past and I’m excited to head back out west and see what we can do this weekend.”

Jones’ Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Phoenix Raceway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 12 1 2 5 0 29 11.3 11.6

Jones’ 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 3 0 0 1 0 5 11.0 20.0

Jones’ Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 206 4 30 89 3 593 11.8 15.4

JGR PR