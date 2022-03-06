RCR NXS Post Race Report: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

“I had a lot of fun today in the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. I ran all the laps, which was the main goal. My No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet was fast and I was taking my time in the first stage. We got caught up in someone else’s mess, so that was frustrating and set our day up right there. We restarted on the front row and I thought that was going to be decent. I knew we were going to lose a couple of positions but I got hit going into Turn 1 and lost a lot of spots. I knew we had speed because we stayed with that lead pack on old tires and were actually better than some of them. In Stage 3, I was able to drive well inside the top 10, but ended up getting a speeding penalty on pit road. That’s my mistake and something that I need to clean up. Other than that, our Chevrolet Camaro SS was really fast and our ECR Engines were really strong. I have a couple of things to work on myself but I think I’m up to speed in the Xfinity car now. To come from a lap down and still finish seventh, I’m happy with that.”

-Sheldon Creed