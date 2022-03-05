Sokal Sponsored Stefan Parsons 99 Car Features “Ukraine Strong” at NASCAR Xfinity race Alsco Uniforms 300

Stefan Parsons’ 99 car, which is sponsored by Sokal, a full-service advertising agency based out of Raleigh, North Carolina, will feature a ‘Ukraine Strong’ paint scheme at this weekend’s Xfinity race in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The race will be the exhilarating Alsco Uniforms 300, a NASCAR Xfinity Series stock car race, which was established in 1997. Starting at 4:30 pm (EST) at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Parsons will race the notable Chevy Camaro sporting the Sokal logo along with distinctly solid support for the Ukraine people.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to let the people of Ukraine know that we stand with them and are praying for their wellbeing” said Sokal founder Mark Sokal, whose family has deep European ties.

Along with their message of solidarity on the 99 car, Sokal has also pledged a donation to the Samaritan’s Purse organization in an effort to show their support for Ukraine.

BJMM PR