Our Motorsports Partners with Good Money Motorsports

Our Motorsports has announced a new partnership with newly formed Virginia-based Good Money Motorsports LLC.

Good Money Motorsports, co-founded by Arlis “Vic” Reynolds, Owner of The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade Brewing Co. and Jack Perone Fulton, Founder and CEO of International Championship Boxing LLC., brings a wealth of experience in the areas of sports marketing, athlete representation and sponsorship activation.

Our Motorsports is a multi-car team that races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team was established in 2020, after competing for years on the local tracks in his home of Massachusetts. For the 2022 season they are fielding three full-time teams. Their drivers include Brett Moffitt, Jeb Burton, and Anthony Alfredo. The team, announced earlier this season, that Mary Our, the daughter of Chris Our, was added to the ownership group as the primary owner of the No. 02 Chevrolet.

“The financial investment Good Money Motorsports has made in our race team combined with the experience Vic and Jack bring, will help Our Motorsports reach its goals of winning races and competing for championship,” says team owner Chris Our.

Fulton, who also serves as COO of Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade Brewing Co., explains, “It’s a natural progression for us. Vic is a United States military veteran who has built a strong presence in NASCAR for The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade family of companies. From the Larry’s Lemonade Chaos Corner at Richmond Raceway, Larry’s Backyard Pavilion at Langley Motor Speedway and the soon to be announced venture in Miami and Key West Florida, coupled with his years of experience as a sponsor of working with multiple NASCAR teams, two things are for certain, we understand what sponsors want and most importantly, we know how to win. And that’s why we made this investment. We want to win and provide our sponsors more than a sticker on a car.”

The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade will continue its history of sponsoring NASCAR teams in 2022 and will serve as the primary sponsor for the Our Motorsports race cars along with other unique track activation elements. Including merging the worlds of NASCAR with other sports and media properties and the combat sport space.

“Becoming one of only a handful of African Americans involved in team ownership in NASCAR, this, for me, is an opportunity for a childhood dream to come true,” said Fulton. “As a kid growing up in the south, Richard Petty was a childhood idol of mine and racing was something I wanted to do as a kid. Although I’ll never be behind the wheel of a race car, I’m comfortable living vicariously through our drivers.”

“Having Vic and Jack join the Our Motorsports ownership group is great for this team and for the sport of NASCAR,” stated Mary Our, owner of the No. 02 Chevrolet. “We remain committed to breaking down barriers and being an example of diversity in this great sport.”

Our Motorsports PR