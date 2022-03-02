Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

|
Landon Cassill, No. 10 StormX Chevrolet
- Landon Cassill has made seven starts at LVMS in the NXS
- His average finish at LVMS is 23.1
Landon Cassill on LVMS:
"Las Vegas Motor Speedway is turning into a really fun track as it ages. There's multiple grooves, and the surface changes a lot with the weather. I've had a few solid runs there in the past, so I'm looking forward to finding that speed with the No. 10 StormX team. They pulled some all-nighters to get my car from Fontana turned back around for the race this weekend, and I cant thank them enough for their hard work."