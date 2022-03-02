Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/Barracuda Pumps Toyota GR Supra Preview - Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 19 Menards/Barracuda Pumps Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:
- JONES AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY: Brandon Jones will make his 11th NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) Saturday behind the wheel of the No. 19 Menards/Barracuda Pumps Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Jones has earned two top-five and seven top-10 finishes at Vegas, including a third-place finish in the spring race last year.
- AUTO CLUB RECAP: Jones qualified third and searched for rear grip over stage one and in stage two was spun by contact from another competitor. After a pit stop for four fresh tires and fuel, Jones raced his way up to second to finish stage two. Jones led the field to the green for the final stage and settled into a top-10 run until contact on the second overtime attempt to finish sent his car hard into the sand barrels at the end of pit road, ending his race.
- RACE INFO: Alsco Uniforms 300 at LVMS is scheduled for Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on FoxSports1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.
