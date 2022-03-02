RACE ADVANCE: John Hunter Nemechek at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the No. 26 Berry's Bullets Toyota GR Supra at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) on Saturday for the first of multiple races with Sam Hunt Racing in 2022, marking his third NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) career start at the 1.5-mile Tri-Oval. Sam Hunt Racing will make its third appearance at LVMS with a third driver. In 2022, SHR competed with Santino Ferrucci and Dylan Lupton. Nemechek and Sam Hunt Racing will partner up with Berry's Bullets - located in St. George, Utah - is a long-time partner and supporter of Nemechek. SHR is excited to bring them on board for both LVMS races with Nemechek in 2022.

About Berry's Bullets: For over 60 years, Berry’s Bullets has been producing superior bullets for the shooting industry. Established in 1961 by Ray Berry, Berry’s is still family owned and operated today. At the age of 18, Gilbert Berry took the business over for his father Ray after an industrial accident forced Ray into an early retirement. After 40 years of hard work and dedication to making Berry’s a staple in the shooting and ammunition industry for superior quality bullets, Gilbert has retired and turned the reins over to his son Tony Berry. Tony’s vision of providing quality products and service to our customers is right in line with his father’s. By sticking to the core beliefs of faith, family, and hard work, Berry’s will continue to be a pillar of excellence in the world of shooting products. World renowned for over 60 types of superior plated bullets, Berry’s also provides a line of injection molded items such as ammo boxes, vibratory case cleaners, VersaCradle bench tools, and a variety of other products for the shooting industry. This, along with the capabilities of a full CNC shop on the premises, the sky is the limit for what products Berry’s has to offer any industry. When you choose Berry’s Manufacturing, you are selecting a family-based business centered on exceptional quality, friendly customer service, and a product base that is proudly Made in the USA. Nemechek has two career NXS starts on the 1.5-mile, 20 º -banked tri-oval from the 2019 season. Additionally, he has two career NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) starts and eight NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) starts -- including one win and one pole starting position. Nemechek will be making his first NXS start of the 2022 season. Nemechek scored Sam Hunt Racing's highest finish (third place) as a team at Richmond Raceway in the Spring of 2021.