Silverton Casino Renews Partnership With Josh Williams

Silverton Casino Hotel has renewed its support of NASCAR driver Josh Williams and will serve as the primary sponsor of his No. 78 Camaro, beginning with Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This is the company’s fourth season partnering with Williams in NASCAR’s second-high division.

On Saturday, March 5, Josh Williams will pilot the #78 B.J. McLeod Motorsports entry for the 3rd race of the 2022 campaign. His Camaro features a sleek new design inspired by the famed mermaids of Silverton Casino.

In addition to its popular mermaid appearances, Silverton Casino offers 300 deluxe rooms and suites and world-class amenities, all within the resort. It is located in Las Vegas at I-15 and Blue Diamond.

“This is an exciting time to support Josh and his team,” said Rob Kunkle, president of Silverton Casino Hotel. “His new Camaro -- with its great mermaid design -- is sure to cause a lot of attention this weekend.”

Josh Williams is a veteran driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series going into his 4th full time season. The 2020 season was his best statistically racking up six top 10s and an average finish of 18.6. Before his Xfinity Series campaign, he began his national racing series career in the ARCA Menards Series where he earned two victories, 15 top 5, and 50 top 10 finishes over the course of seven seasons.

"The Silverton Casino Hotel has been my home away from home for years now when we come to Las Vegas,” Williams said. “The last few years have been tough on the hospitality industry but coming back to the West Coast and seeing the energy of Las Vegas back is going to make for a good race weekend. It is my pleasure to represent the Silverton Casino Hotel, its employees and loyal guests and hopefully we will give our newly designed mermaid car a good run"

Josh Williams is scheduled to return to Las Vegas in October

Saturday’s race begins at 1:30pm, and is televised by FOX Sports on FS1.

Josh Williams PR