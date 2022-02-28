Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Auto Club Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet Start: 1st Stage 1 Finish: 6th Stage 2 Finish: 7th Finish: 7th Quote: “We had a really good start to our day getting on the pole – that was really cool for everyone at Kaulig Racing, and it shows we have speed in our race cars. The race was a challenge. We struggled a little with handling issues as the run would go on. We had a loose wheel, which put us way behind, and right as we were going to get the lap back, we got some debris on the grille and had to pit. To be able to rally back for a top-10 finish was big for us and ended up being a good points day. We still have to keep working to be better, but our day could have ended up much worse. I’m proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing for fighting so we could get a decent finish in our No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy.”