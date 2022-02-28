Kaulig Racing’s Landon Cassill Driving Crypto Mass Adoption with StormX

Kaulig Racing and StormX, the leading Crypto Cashback app and Chrome extension have joined forces for five NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races starting with the Alsco Uniforms 300 this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The team announced earlier this year that as part of Voyager Digital’s primary partnership, it would be teaming up with the Crypto Cashback platform StormX to raise awareness and drive cryptocurrency inclusion for all. As part of this, Landon Cassill, who has been a long-time crypto advocate, will be racing his No.10 Chevrolet, fully branded with the StormX logo and colors.

NASCAR has seen a new wave of crypto partnerships established for the 2022 season, and this movement can be attributed to Cassill’s affinity and knowledge of crypto.

“My family and I make the majority of our purchases online, which is why the crypto cashback rewards with StormX are perfect for us.” said Cassill. “Travel is a huge chunk of my spending, as are hotels, so being able to receive cashback paid in crypto is a huge win, even more so when I factor in my membership bonuses.”

“Landon is no stranger to crypto, it was apparent from our first conversations that for him, it wasn’t about jumping on a bandwagon, but was about the potential it has to revolutionize the way we view personal finance,” said Matthew Chuen, CMO at StormX. “We are excited to be driving crypto inclusion with Landon and the team at Kaulig, and can’t wait to see him sporting the StormX logo on the track”

With two races in the 2022 NXS season under his belt, Cassill and the No.10 Kaulig Racing team will continue their west coast swing this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Landon (Cassill) is so knowledgeable about crypto and its platforms and the fact that he wants to share his expertise with NASCAR fans by bringing crypto-based partners on board at Kaulig Racing is very exciting”, said Kaulig Racing president, Chris Rice. “I for one am intrigued by the crypto industry and look forward to learning more.”

Prior to Cassill and StormX’s partnership at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5th for the Alsco Uniforms 300, Cassill is also taking part in StormX’s first ever invitation-only poker tournament at PokerGO’s Studio in Las Vegas, on March 3rd. Landon will join an 81-person strong line-up battling crypto founders, NBA players and poker pros to win a share of the $405k minimum prize pool.

As part of the new partnership, StormX will be the primary partner of the No.10 Chevy at four additional events during the 2022 NXS season at Dover International Speedway, Portland International Raceway, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, and Martinsville Speedway.

Kaulig Racing PR