Ford Performance NASCAR: NXS Post Race (Riley Herbst)

IS THAT ONE OF THE HARDER EARNED TOP-TEN FINISHES YOU’VE HAD? “Yeah, it is just frustrating because I feel like we were really fast on long runs but we just couldn’t really fire off. Once we got about 20 laps into a run I felt like we were a top-three car for sure. It is good to get top-10’s and that was our goal at the beginning of the year so we will keep stacking them.”

 

YOU HAVE HAD BACK TO BACK GOOD RUNS AT TWO VERY DIFFERENT TRACKS: “Yeah, last year our first two races were DNF’s and this year the first two races are top-10’s so I think that kind of speaks for itself on that matter and we gotta go get another one in Vegas.”

