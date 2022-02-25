OneLegacy Partners with Emerling-Gase Motorsports With A Special Mission

The decoration of NASCAR driver Joey Gase’s racecar with pink donor dots, representing a symbol of hope and support to the 107,000 people who are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ or tissue transplant. The racecar will also be decorated with images from local organ, eye and tissue donors. Gase will be participating the following day – Saturday, February 26 – in the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

Following his mother’s sudden death in 2011, NASCAR driver Joey Gase and his family made the courageous decision to donate her organs, eyes and tissues, saving and transforming forever the lives of 66 people who were waiting for a lifesaving transplant. Since then, Gase has become as passionate about donation as he is about racing. In 2015, he was awarded NASCAR’s inaugural COMCAST Community Outreach Award for his work supporting organ, eye and tissue donation and donor families.

“With over 107,000 individuals currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, we are excited to have this amazing opportunity to bring the power of organ, eye and tissue donation front and center during this year’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Auto Club Speedway,” said Tom Mone, CEO of OneLegacy, the largest organ procurement organization in the country, serving 7 counties and over 20 million people in Southern California. “We want to thank Joey Gase, his family and team, for his continuous advocacy and dedication to promote the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation across the U.S.”

“I’m Very thankful to be able to team up with OneLegacy to not only promote organ, eye, and tissue donation but to also honor all of those affected by it” Said Gase. “I have learned firsthand how import donation is not only to those on the wait list and recipients but donor families as well”.

Joey Gase PR