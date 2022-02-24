Ryan Truex to Run Four Nascar Xfinity Races With Joe Gibbs Racing in 2022-Will Make First Start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced today that Ryan Truex will return to the organization to run four NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra in 2022.

Truex’s first race will be at the Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway on March 5. The 29-year-old Mayetta, N.J.-native is also scheduled to drive the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on April 8, the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on May 7 and the Texas Motor Speedway on May 21.

“I'm honored to compete in the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra with Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season," said Ryan Truex. "Having the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a Joe Gibbs Racing entry is an absolute dream come true. Even better, Toyota is sponsoring my inaugural race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend. I can't thank them and Joe Gibbs Racing enough for making this happen."

Truex ran 13 NXS races with JGR over two seasons in 2011 and 2012. He had eight top-10 finishes including a career-best second-place effort at the Dover (Del.) International Speedway after starting on the pole.

In eight seasons, Truex has made 79 starts in the NXS with 24 top-10 finishes. His resume also includes 73 starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and 26 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series.

JGR PR