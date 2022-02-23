Arrowhead Brass to Sponsor Jeb Burton at Auto Club

Arrowhead Brass partners with Jeb Burton for a multiple race sponsorship for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Arrowhead Brass will debut at the Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway on February 26th on the No. 27 Chevrolet. Saturday will mark the first Xfinity Series race at Fontana since 2020. Burton is excited to return to the 2-mile California track with this being his first trip to Fontana since 2016.

Arrowhead Brass is a U.S.-based manufacturer of plumbing valves and irrigation products with a rich history dating back to 1936. They recently announced a NASCAR partnership to bring the “Arrow Up” award to the NASCAR Xfinity and Trucks Series. The award will be presented to the driver who improves the most positions from start to finish in each race.

“I’m excited to have Arrowhead Brass come onboard the No. 27 Chevrolet for this season. I’ve been lucky enough to spend time with their employees and their work ethic and values are in line with mine. I couldn’t be prouder to represent them this season and I’m excited to grow this relationship for years to come.”

Tune into the Production Alliance Group 300 on Saturday February 26th at 5:00 PM ET.

Our Motorsports PR