Trevor Bayne No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra Preview- Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway

No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota Supra News and Notes:

He’s Back : Trevor Bayne returns to the track and the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend in the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra. Bayne, who won the 2011 Daytona 500, is scheduled to run seven NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season in the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra starting at Auto Club Speedway this weekend. Bayne is also scheduled to run Phoenix (March 12), Charlotte (May 28), Nashville (June 25), New Hampshire (July 16), Vegas (Oct. 15), and Homestead (Oct. 22). Jason Ratcliff will serve as crew chief for the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra team this season. Bayne last saw action in the NASCAR Xfinity Series back in 2016 where he started seventh and finished fifth at Watkins Glen International Raceway.

: Trevor Bayne returns to the track and the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend in the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra. Bayne, who won the 2011 Daytona 500, is scheduled to run seven NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season in the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra starting at Auto Club Speedway this weekend. Bayne is also scheduled to run Phoenix (March 12), Charlotte (May 28), Nashville (June 25), New Hampshire (July 16), Vegas (Oct. 15), and Homestead (Oct. 22). Jason Ratcliff will serve as crew chief for the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra team this season. Bayne last saw action in the NASCAR Xfinity Series back in 2016 where he started seventh and finished fifth at Watkins Glen International Raceway. Welcome Devotion Nutrition : Devotion Nutrition will make their NASCAR debut this weekend on board the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra. Devotion Nutrition (www.devotionnutrition.com) has developed into a culture for all those devoted to living an active and healthy lifestyle with a great tasting product that can be easily integrated into anyone’s daily diet and busy routines

: Devotion Nutrition will make their NASCAR debut this weekend on board the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra. Devotion Nutrition (www.devotionnutrition.com) has developed into a culture for all those devoted to living an active and healthy lifestyle with a great tasting product that can be easily integrated into anyone’s daily diet and busy routines JGR at Auto-Club Speedway: In 64 combined Xfinity Series starts at Auto Club Speedway, JGR has earned 10 wins, 26 top-five finishes, 38 top-10s and 12 pole starting positions. The team has led 1,409 laps, with an average start of 10.2 and an average finish of 11.5. JGR is the defending race winner at the Southern California facility.

In 64 combined Xfinity Series starts at Auto Club Speedway, JGR has earned 10 wins, 26 top-five finishes, 38 top-10s and 12 pole starting positions. The team has led 1,409 laps, with an average start of 10.2 and an average finish of 11.5. JGR is the defending race winner at the Southern California facility. RACE INFO: The Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on FoxSports 1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

Bayne’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Auto Club Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 7 0 0 3 0 3 12.4 11.3

Bayne’s 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish - - - - - - - -

Bayne’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 152 2 25 73 7 485 10.6 13.5

From the Cockpit :

Trevor Bayne: “I’m truly excited to get back on the track with Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota and Devotion Nutrition this weekend in Fontana. This opportunity is beyond huge for me and I’m truly thankful for everyone who has supported me along the way. Having Devotion on board the No. 18 this season is something I can relate to. They are a family run business and have a passion for helping people live a healthy lifestyle. I’m really excited to work with (crew chief) Jason Ratcliff this season. We’ve had some good meetings leading up to this weekend and I know this No. 18 team is up for the challenge. I can’t wait to strap in and kick off the season off on a high note Saturday afternoon in California”

JGR PR