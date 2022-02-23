Wednesday, Feb 23

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Auto Club Speedway


Wise Power 400

Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, February 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX
  • The NCS heads to Auto Club Speedway for the first time since 2020
  • Kaulig Racing has never raced at Auto Club in the NCS

 
HemricPoppyBankSuitcup.PNG
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Poppy Bank Camaro ZL1

 

  • Hemric has one start at Auto Club in the NCS (2019)

 

Daniel Hemric on Fonatana:

“Fontana is always a fun track – it’s one of the raciest tracks that we go to. I think the enthusiasm is really high from everyone throughout the industry to get back there, since we weren’t able to race there last year. I’m also excited to have a familiar partner of mine, Poppy Bank, on board our No. 11 Chevrolet on Saturday, as well as our No. 16 Camaro ZL1 on Sunday for the Cup race. I’m excited to share with them the vision and opportunity I’ve been provided with by Kaulig racing.”
Jcutout.png
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • The Wise Power 400 will mark Haley's first start at Auto Club Speedway in the NCS

 

Justin Haley on Fonatana:

“I’m looking forward to kicking off the west coast swing in Fontana. This will be my first time racing at Auto Club in the Cup Series, but It was always a track I enjoyed on the Xfinity side. The track is wide, and it’s got plenty of racing grooves. I’m looking forward to seeing how the NextGen car races on the surface!”

Production Alliance Group 300

Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, February 26 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1

 

  • Kaulig Racing has an average finish of 9.8 at Auto Club in the NXS
  • Kaulig Racing has led 7 laps at Auto Club, all coming during the 2020 race.
  • Kaulig Racing has led 46.67% (56) of the laps in the NXS season so far
xfinityLandon.png
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet

 

  • Cassill has made only three starts at Auto Club Speedway in the NXS

 

Landon Cassill on Fontana:

“Auto Club has become a driver’s favorite track over the past few years with all the character in the surface and multiple-groove racing. I always look forward to this track and have run well here in the Cup Series in the past, so hopefully our No. 10 Carnomaly Chevy will be fast.”
HemricPoppyBankSuit.PNG
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Poppy Bank Chevrolet

 

  • Daniel Hemric has an average finish of 7.7 at Auto Club (3 starts)
AJheadshot.png
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

 

 

  • Allmendinger has made only one start at Auto Club Speedway in the NXS

 

AJ Allmendinger on Fontana:

“Fontana used to be a track I really enjoyed in the Cup Series, just because of how much you slide around and how much you used the tires. It’s obviously very wide, so you can work on different lanes there. It will definitely be interesting with no one having raced there in two years, so the track is going to be dirty and slick to start with. With this new schedule, we have to unload and be good right away. I’m looking forward to my first race in Fontana in the Xfinity Series.”

Kaulig Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

