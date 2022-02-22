JR Motorsports and PUBG MOBILE Announce 2022 Partnership

PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, will partner with JR Motorsports and the No. 8 team for four NASCAR Xfinity Series events with driver Josh Berry, the organization announced today. The No. 8 PUBG MOBILE Chevrolet will race at Auto Club Speedway (Feb. 26), Phoenix Raceway (March 12), Circuit of the Americas (March 26) and Talladega Superspeedway (April 23).

PUBG MOBILE is a battle royale mobile game developed by Lightspeed and Quantum Studios of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc. and is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS. The game focuses on visual quality, maps, fast-paced action, and other aspects, providing an all-rounded surreal battle royale experience to players.



“Mobile gaming has become so popular these days, so it’s great to showcase PUBG MOBILE on our No. 8,” said Berry. “As a big gaming fan, I'm excited to be able to represent PUBG MOBILE as it celebrates its fourth anniversary. Our goal is to get to Victory Lane with this partnership and connect PUBG MOBILE with a whole new and loyal fanbase.”



It's the second time in four years the JRM and PUBG MOBILE squads have teamed up. During the 2019-20 season, PUBG MOBILE was featured on the team’s No. 9 entry in five events.



“We’re excited to return as a partner with JR Motorsports and support Josh Berry and the No. 8 team,” said Anthony Crouts, senior director of marketing for PUBG MOBILE. “Much like PUBG MOBILE, the NASCAR community features a dedicated fanbase and this partnership gives us an opportunity to connect with our players in a new and exciting way.”



PUBG MOBILE becomes the fourth partner added to the No. 8 team lineup for 2022 alongside previously announced sponsors Tire Pros, Harrison's USA and Jarrett. For more information, visit pubgmobile.com and download the game for free on the App Store or Google Play Store

JRM PR