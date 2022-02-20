RCR NXS Post Race Report: Daytona International Speedway

“We joined Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to win, and that’s what we did tonight. I’m so happy for Bennett Transportation & Logistics, United Rentals, Global Industrial and all of the partners at RCR. I worked really well with my spotter, Derek Kneeland, all night. Throughout the race, I kept telling Derek and crew chief Andy Street that I was putting information in the memory bank to remember for late in the race. We timed it perfectly. I was able to drag back and the No. 98 car gave me a heck of a push. We were able to get by. I won at Daytona International Speedway in 2019 with a new team, so it’s cool to join RCR and to win my first race with them. It means so much to me that Andy Street, Danny Lawrence, Richard Childress, and all of the guys at RCR and ECR believe in me. It’s been a fun off-season, and now we get to go race for a championship.”

- Austin Hill