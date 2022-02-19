NXS: What to watch for in the Beef Its What’s For Dinner 300

The Champ Is Back: Daniel Hemric who spent last year with he Joe Gibbs Racing organization the ended with a win a Phoenix in November that also solidified his 2021 Championship after making the announcement he would move over to Kaulig Racing for the 2022 season to join the likes of AJ Allmendinger who had competed for the team full-time bringing home five wins and finishing fourth in the standings for the team. Allmendinger would also go on to win the Cup Series event for Kaulig at Indianapolis.

The 2019 Cup Series Rookie of The Year will also fill in part-time in the No. 16 Cup Series car for the organization in addition to competing full-time in the Xfinity Series.

Joining both Allmendinger and Hemric will be 2007 Xfinity Rookie of the Year Landon Cassill who has spent the last several seasons off and on with JD Motorsports.

Big names to look for: Short track ace Josh Berry will once again return to Jr Motorsports for another season with the organization after finishing out 2021 with two wins in 22 attempts. Berry would also finish the season with six top-fives and 12 top-10s.

Sam Mayer will also join Berry at JRM as the 2020 ARCA East Series champion who ran the later half of 2021 with the organization with four truck series starts tacking on one top-five and six top-10s. Mayer will also be chasing the Rookie Of The Year for the Xfinity Series in addition to running full-time.

Rookies: Moving up to the Xfinity Series will be Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill who have been a mainstay in the Camping World Truck Series. Hill would finish the 2021 campaign with two wins in the Truck Series while racing for Hattori Racing. Creed who is also moving up after a stint with GMS Racing the past couple seasons winning the series championship in 2020 while racking up three wins to finish the 2021 season in fifth in points.

Race Info: Today’s Beef It’s What’s for Dinner 300 is scheduled for 120 laps(300 miles) with stage breaks on lap 30, 60 and 120. Pit road speed will be 55 mph, pace car speed 70 mph. Austin Cindric is the defending winner of the event but has moved onto the NASCAR Cup Series in the No. 2 Penske Racing car.