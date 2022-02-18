SS GreenLight Racing | Joe Graf Jr. Daytona International Speedway February Event Preview

Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend. Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway is the first race of 2022 but is the 32nd race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.

Bucked Up Energy Drink is the every man (or woman) energy drink. We don’t care about the color of your collar; whether blue or white, we all require energy to power our days.

We want something that tastes like success, enhances mood and focus, and most of all delivers long-lasting energy.

Bucked Up started in 2013 when twin brothers Ryan and Jeff Gardner started marketing a product called Deer Antler Spray. After selling thousands of bottles to GNCs nationwide, the company morphed into what is now Bucked Up, a full-fledged vitamins and supplements manufacturer.

The company has gone from its humble beginnings to becoming the No. 1 best-selling pre-workout brand that’s available in over 10,000 stores worldwide.

Check Out The New Flavor: Bucked Up Energy Drink now offers more than 10 quenching options, but this weekend at Daytona, SS GreenLight Racing and Joe Graf Jr. will feature its Strawberry Kiwi flavor with Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang infused with a pink and green livery.

Inspired by nuclear fusion, Bucked Up Strawberry Kiwi is an unparalleled source of energy and refreshment. We won’t get deep into the science, but in nuclear fusion, you get energy when two atoms join together to form one -- the same reaction that powers the sun.

Conceptually, harnessing nuclear fusion in a reactor is a no-brainer. Except scientists have yet to concoct a controllable, non-destructive way of doing it. But we’re not scientists.

We don’t think in reactors. We think in cans and flavors.

With Bucked Up Energy Strawberry-Kiwi, we fused two delicious flavors to form one. The result -- a zero sugar, solar-sweet source of energy so abundant the world might actually start revolving around you.

New Year, Same Number But New Look: In January, SS GreenLight Racing announced the organization would switch from Chevrolet to Ford and have a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing.

SHR will supply the organization with race cars while Roush Yates Engines will provide the legendary Ford horsepower.

In addition to providing race cars to SSGLR, SHR will also provide technical support for the entire 33-race season.

Additionally, Graf will have NASCAR Cup Series and Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe as teammates for select events throughout the 2022 season.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Daytona International Speedway Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his sixth career start at the “World Center of Racing” in Saturday’s race.

In July 2019, Graf Jr. made his Xfinity Series debut at Daytona driving for Richard Childress Racing, qualifying a then career-best sixth. He was collected in a late-race crash and finished 23rd.

Graf Jr. made his SS GreenLight Racing debut at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in February 2020 qualifying a career-best fifth but was swept into a mid-race accident, finishing 36th.

Last February, he started 18th and finished a then career-best 11th in the 2021 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300.

He holds a career-best 18.0 average starting position at Daytona.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Superspeedway Nuggets: In nine career NASCAR Xfinity Series Superspeedway races, has completed 713 of the 1,678 laps available. He holds an average starting position of 23.6 and an average result of 28th with a best finish of 10th at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2021.

Joe Graf Jr. ARCA Menards Series Career Superspeedway Nuggets: In three career ARCA superspeedway track races, Graf Jr. has two top-10 finishes. He has been running at the finish of all three races. He holds an average starting position of 15.3 and an average result of 11 th with three (3) laps led.

In 2018, Graf Jr. was involved in the closest finish in ARCA Menards Series history at Talladega Superspeedway in a photo finish.

The margin was so narrow in the 69-year history of the series, it was a statistical dead heat, the margin of victory on the computerized scoring monitors showing 0.000 seconds.

Only a video replay and the photo finish camera were able to determine Graf finished second by a matter of millimeters.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will crew chief his 66th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday night and his fifth at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

In his previous 65 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected four top-five and 15 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing. Veteran David Starr will drive the No. 08 Special Report with Brett Baier | TicketSmarter Ford Mustang on Saturday evening for his first start of the 2022 season.

Starr is set to make his 235th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and 17th at Daytona International Speedway. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2017 Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, where he finished fifth after starting 33rd for BJ McLeod Motorsports.

