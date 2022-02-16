Natalie Decker Partners With Nerd Focus & Plantfuel for Multi-Nascar Xfinity Races With Reaume Brother’s Racing Firing off This Weekend at Daytona 300

Natalie Decker, native of Eagle River, WI, starts her multi-race season with Reaume Brother’s Racing in the Toyota Supra NERD Focus #33 PlantFuel at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Beef it’s What’s for Dinner 300 on February 19, 2022 at 5:00pm.

Natalie states, “This is a dream come true to race at the high banks of Daytona in the Xfinity Series. I’ve had such a wonderful partnership with NERD Focus and for them to be back on board with me in 2022 is beyond amazing.” Natalie is excited to bring back NERD Focus to the forefront of the exciting sport of NASCAR and the one-of-a-kind experience that races bring. “We are excited to be partnering with Natalie and Reaume Brothers Racing for Daytona and the upcoming 2022 season” Howard Davner, CEO NERD Focus states “Natalie’s accomplishments on and off the track reflects our vision for the brand.”

An exciting new addition to The 2022 Partnership is PlantFuel and she excitedly replies, “PlantFuel is new to NASCAR and I cannot wait for them to get a warm welcome from my fans. NASCAR fans are so supportive of their driver’s partnerships and I am so thankful for the fans that keep us going. They mean everything to me and this sport. PlantFuel reached out to us with the opportunity to expand our race schedule and I am so honored to be a part of the PlantFuel team!”

Natalie Decker and Reaume Brothers Racing plan to reveal the multi-race schedule after the Daytona 300 weekend.

NERD Focus is an ideal pre-workout drink designed to keep you focused and help with both mental and physical recovery. NERD is delicious and gives you benefits of HIGH ENERGY, FOCUS, and INCREASE STAMINA without the side effects of highly caffeinated drinks. https://nerdfocus.com/

Plant Fuel Life Inc., a plant-based wellness company, focuses on health supplements, nutraceuticals, and plant protein-based products in Canada and the United States.

No Whey PlantFuel is a premium line of plant-based performance and protein supplements on a mission to better both you and our planet. https://plantfuel.com/

Reaume Brothers Racing PR