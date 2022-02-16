Ty Gibbs To Run Full Time Xfinity Series Season With Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) officials announced today that Ty Gibbs will compete full-time in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series in the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra. Interstate Batteries and Sport Clips will also have primary sponsorship throughout the season.

Monster Energy has sponsored Ty since 2019, while Interstate Batteries is the founding sponsor of JGR starting in 1992 and Sport Clips has had a 14-year relationship with the team.

Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will lead the team and the majority of the 54 crew from 2021 will return. That team won four races with Gibbs and a total of 10 during the season.

“I’m excited to get going on the 2022 season,” Gibbs said. “Monster Energy will sponsor the majority of the races, including the first one at Daytona and it’s great to have Interstate Batteries and Sport Clips on board. Chris Gayle and the crew guys from the 54 were great last year and hopefully we can have even more success this year. Of course, I can’t thank everyone at Toyota and TRD enough for all their support as well. I’m just ready to get going in the No. 54 Toyota GR Supra.”

In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win an Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

He won 12 ARCA races in 2021 (10 in ARCA plus an ARCA East and ARCA West race) and won the 2021 title. He led 1,689 laps and had only four races out of 20 where he didn’t finish first or second.

Any additional sponsorship will be announced at a later date.

