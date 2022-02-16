Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/Swiffer Toyota GR Supra Preview - Daytona International Speedway

No. 19 Menards/Swiffer Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES HEADS TO DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: Brandon Jones will make his 13 th NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) career start at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) Saturday behind the wheel of the No. 19 Menards/Swiffer Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Jones has earned two top-five and four top-10 finishes at the 2.5-mile Superspeedway. In the 2021 season opener at Daytona, Jones won stage one, but his day ended early when he was collected in an accident in stage two.

2022 SEASON PREVIEW: Jones is poised for 2022 to be his best NXS season to date. Jones is the veteran leader of JGR's NXS efforts and enters his fifth season behind the wheel of a Toyota GR Supra. Jeff Meendering returns as crew chief, making 2022 their fourth season together. Together they'll build on momentum from 2021 and capitalize on experience.

2021 SEASON RECAP: In 2021, Jones and Meendering earned a season-high 11 top-five finishes. In addition, Jones earned 19 top-10 finishes and ended the season seventh in the point standings.

FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS Season.

RACE INFO: Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 at Daytona International Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on FoxSports1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

Jones’ Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Daytona International Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 12 0 2 4 1 12 9.9 19.5

Jones’ Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 203 4 30 88 3 588 11.8 15.4

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “I am very excited to get back to Daytona this weekend and kick off the 2022 race season! Over the last few months Jeff (Meendering) and I have sat down and reviewed last year's notes and discussed what we can do better as a team. I feel very confident that we will bring fast GR Supras to the track every week. During the off season I have been keeping my physical and mental game strong along with a lot of time on the Toyota SIM. I’m excited to add some new additions to the team this year and believe it’ll be a great fit. It’s really exciting to have Menards and Swiffer back on board, they are a huge part of this team. We are extremely focused on starting Daytona strong and competing for the championship.”

