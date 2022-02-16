Shriners Childrens to Partner with Jesse Little and Youngs Motorsports for Four Races Beginning with Daytona International Speedway

Shriners Children's® has returned to partner with Jesse Little and Youngs Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for four races, beginning with Daytona International Speedway, on February 18, 2022.

"Young's Motorsports is thrilled to welcome Shriners Children's to our organization," said Tyler Young, owner of Young's Motorsports "Their legacy of providing high-quality medical care to children is remarkable and we are extremely proud to have the opportunity to support their mission."

"I am excited and proud to be able to have Shriners Children's onboard again this year," Jesse said. "I have had a lot of fun meeting with the patients and visiting the facilities the last few years and to experience the care they provide firsthand. I am looking forward to being able to continue sharing their mission with everyone in the NASCAR community."

Long-time partners Tufco and David's Electric will be joining as associate sponsors, along with supporting Shriners Children's with a donation to the #GiveALittle Shriners fundraising campaign. Jesse invites everyone to consider donating to the #GiveALittle campaign here once again this year. Jesse has lofty goals for fundraising this year and intends to meet those goals with the continuation of this page, as well as additional new and exciting opportunities down the road, including an opportunity for a VIP experience with Jesse at the track with a $1,500 donation or more!

Daytona is one of Jesse’s favorite tracks with a top 10 in the Xfinity series, and one truck race under his belt with a 24th place finish. "I am looking forward to this new opportunity with Youngs Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series," Jesse said. "I have gained a lot of knowledge of the tracks I am returning to, and with the great team at Youngs Motorsports supporting me, I am very confident we will be very competitive on the track."