Gray Gaulding Debuts New Crypto Sponsor SAFE HEDGE

Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are excited to announce new partnership with crypto sponsor Safe Hedge LLC headquartered in Naples, Florida. Gray will be partnering with Mike Harmon Racing for the February 19th “Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300” event at Daytona International Speedway competing in the #47 Safe Hedge Chevrolet Camaro.

Gaulding, who celebrates his 24th birthday this week, returns to the Xfinity Series and the World Center of Racing after competing in 19 Xfinity events in 2021. After a 2nd place finish in 2020 and 8th place finish in 2019 both at Daytona with ECR-powered Chevrolets, Gray is optimistic of the race outcome. Since 2014, Gaulding has a combined 140 starts across NASCAR’s top three series.

“I cannot be more excited to start the year competing in the Xfinity Series at Daytona especially with our new partner Safe Hedge onboard whose team not only believes in me but is also about moving fast and chasing after their dreams,” says Gaulding. “After our 2nd place run in 2020 with Bobby Dotter, I am excited to work with another small Xfinity team owner like Mike Harmon that loves the sport of racing as much as I do especially as an underdog! I am confident that NASCAR fans will have a very good idea of who and what Safe Hedge is all about after next Saturday!”

“Our team is very proud to have a Partner like Gray Gaulding representing our brand at one of the most prestigious race events of the year,” said Dan Weiner, World-Class Wrestler, and CEO of Safe Hedge. “Gray represents the future of racing and the Champion in all of us that invests everything we have to be the best. We love how Gray holds himself as a great role model for the next generation.” Master Developer and COO Hugh Robinson followed up with, “NFT Tokenization is a novel way for Drivers to raise funds. It allows the fans to own part of their favorite Race Car or invest in the Driver. Our Devs are developing Gray’s First Edition NFT in our new NFT Factory. It will be available for sale on OpenSea and our Marketplace very soon.”

Returning sponsors for Daytona include Panini and Kuykendall Hearing Aid Centers that participated in 2021 along with Debbie Clark who was born in Darlington, SC where her love of racing began. Over last few years she has sponsored race teams across the globe in honor of her father James E Williams, Navy, deceased and the destroyer named in his honor. Make sure to catch qualifying action on FS1 starting at 11:35 AM Eastern Time Saturday, February 19th.

GGR PR