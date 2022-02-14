Drew Dollar To Run Four NASCAR Xfinity Series Races With JGR in 2022 Starting In Daytona

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today that Drew Dollar will run four NASCAR Xfinity Series races behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra in 2022.

In addition to Saturday’s race in Daytona, Dollar will drive the No 18 Toyota GR Supra in both races at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23 and October 1 and make a return to Daytona on August 26.

Dollar will have support from Lynx Capital and Dollar Concrete, who were the primary partners on his ARCA Menards Series entry when he won at Talladega Superspeedway in 2020. Across 34 starts in the ARCA Menards Series, Dollar has earned one victory, 10 top-5s, and 24 top-10s, with an average finish of 8.2. He also has made eight starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with one top ten finish while driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2021.

“I’m really excited to make my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in Daytona with Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Dollar. “This will be a great opportunity for me to continue my development with an organization that has a long history of success in this series and to learn from a crew chief like Jason Ratcliff.”

RACE INFO: The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway will be run at 5 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, SiriusXM 90, and MRN Radio.

JGR PR