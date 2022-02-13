“LetsGoBrandon” Foundation Re-launches Crypto Coin with Improved Tokenomics; Installs Veteran Executive Management; Brandonbilt Motorsports Consolidates IP

The official LetsGoBrandon Foundation and Brandonbilt Motorsports (BMS) announced the re-release of the one and only, official crypto coin of LetsGoBrandon ($LETSGO). The new coin is the only one endorsed and officially licensed by BMS, the racing team of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown.

“I am so grateful to everyone that has supported me and this project, and am thrilled to be working with this veteran digital media and crypto team, who’ve made so many improvements and benefits for coin holders,” said Brandon Brown.

New Crypto and Digital Media Leadership

Token HODLers representing the majority of coin ownership, voted to replace the original leadership to create, launch and manage the improved official LetsGoBrandon coin, correct tokenomic deficiencies and ensure reputational excellence. The new leadership team is filled with Crypto pioneers, senior media executives and licensing experts. Most of all, the LetsGoBrandon Foundation and Brandon are committed to protecting and promoting the sacred right of free speech, more important now than ever for our nation.

New Tokenomics

The previous licensee architected the coin in such a way that large holders were able to damage the value at their will, totally unrestricted, and so while the previous coin was one of the most-covered crypto projects in history, the “Whales” were exiting on every positive announcement. This will no longer be technically possible. The new team has dramatically improved the tokenomics, with smart contracts restricting large holders and added marketing allocations for the project’s growth. Previous holders who paid market rate for their coins, as of Jan 26th, will be rewarded for their patience with an across the board 10% bonus and the liquidity pool has been refilled. This bonus will be allocated after the initial airdrop, which is taking place on a rolling basis. Whales will be allocated their coins directly, to ensure authenticity and accuracy. Anyone who does not receive an airdrop may submit the claim form available on LetsGoBrandon.com. The new leadership recognizes the importance of the passionate “LetsGoBrandon” community and so is focused on the community, free speech and the longevity of the project.

LetsGoBrandon’s Future, Plans and Commitment

LetsGoBrandon.com is a forever project. All significant holders of the coin have agreed to restrict their selling for at-least two years, because the vision of this project is not a financial asset. LetsGoBrandon represents freedom, free speech and the greatness of America, which is why the LetsGoBrandon Foundation is fully invested in the project. The foundation has committed already over $1 Million dollars in cash, to secure the LetsGoBrandon.com domain, and paid BMS $5 Million dollars directly - with subsequent annual minimum royalties matching or exceeding that sum - securing a long-term relationship with Brandon Brown and BMS. To properly comply with licensing requirements, world-class leaders were secured to guide the project professionally into the future and to ensure stability and longevity of the coin.

In short, $LETSGO coin is here to stay.

Trademark and Licensing Rights Violators put on notice

Brandon Brown, BMS and compliant Licensing partners hereby put on notice all commercial distributors of products using Brandon’s name and the term LetsGoBrandon for commercial purposes, to cease and desist commercial operations without express written permission. This includes anyone misusing or exploiting Brandon’s name, likeness or derivative forms of LetsGoBrandon, including intentionally-confusing crypto coins. There is only one official coin, $LETSGO, legally authorized to use Brandon’s name and the LetsGoBrandon phrase. The Foundation, Brandon and BMS will pursue legal remedies for all misappropriation. Consumers are warned to avoid buying coins that violate these trademark rights, which will be subject to penalties and restitution of damages resulting from intentional confusion. Parties interested in licensing should contact LetsGoBrandon Licensing as soon as possible at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . All licensing revenue will be invested into the $LETSGO coin project.

