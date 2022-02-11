KSDT CPA Rejoins JD Motorsports and Bayley Currey for 6th Season

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that KSDT CPA has renewed its contract with the team and will be a primary partner on Bayley Currey’s No. 4 Chevrolet for multiple races this season. In addition to the primary races, the Miami-based firm will serve as the Official CPA of JDM.



KSDT CPA is one of South Florida’s largest and one the country’s fastest growing accounting firms. They are proud to have experienced double-digit growth for 13 out of the past 17 years with growth of 24% for 2021 and an average of 20% over the past 5 years. The firm has also been recognized as a Gulf Coast Regional Leader by Accounting Today and once again recognized by Forbes as one of the ‘Top Tax and Accounting Firms’ for 2022.



This season marks the sixth year of partnership between KSDT CPA and JD Motorsports with Gary Keller. Each season, the partnership has seen notable growth, and in 2021, KSDT CPA was a primary partner for seven races among multiple drivers. The goal this season is to continue to build upon that growth, with more races potentially becoming available. Currently, KSDT CPA is on board for the opening 3 races of the 2022 season and a handful of other races throughout the year. KSDT CPA will also have associate sponsorship on both of the team’s full time cars throughout the entire season.



Bayley Currey is excited to work with long time partner, KSDT CPA. “I’m really looking forward to having KSDT CPA on board for our first three races of the 2022 season. It’s great to be able to work with a long time partner of the team and I look forward to representing them well on the race track”, Currey said.



JDM PR