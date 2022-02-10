Four Loko to Sponsor Ryan Ellis in Sin City

NASCAR Driver Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce that Four Loko will be the primary sponsor for Ellis and the No.44 Chevy Camaro at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the March 5th NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the Alsco Uniforms 300. Four Loko will be debuting a patriotic red, white, and blue scheme complimenting their new America-focused flavor LOKO USA that “Tastes Like Freedom”.

Four Loko, at its core, thrives on fueling epic stories that make life unforgettable. Four Loko salutes those who dare to live in the moment, who dare to be bold, and unexpected. Four Loko’s latest release, Four Loko USA, embodies the lifestyle and energy of the American NASCAR fan.

“Four Loko is such a fun brand to be associated with. Designing the car, firesuit, helmet, and everything else with this team was a blast. I know NASCAR fans will love the car design, theme, and obviously, their products. I was introduced to Four Loko ten or so years ago, and this brings back so many memories. I can’t imagine a much better market than Vegas to kick this relationship off with and I’m so excited to see where this partnership goes,” said Ellis, driver of the No.44 Four Loko Chevy.

“We’ve been looking at working within NASCAR for a long time for Four Loko, as we feel it resonates well with our consumer and brand essence. With the debut of our USA flavor & opportunity to work with Ryan, we thought now was the perfect time to do so. We couldn’t be more excited for this partnership,” said Sam Catalina, VP of Marketing for Phusion Projects.

Tommy Joe Martins, GM of Alpha Prime Racing, echoed his excitement for the new partnership. “I’ve been in this sport a long time and this is absolutely one of the most fun, and coolest, brands I’ve worked with. We’re really proud to welcome Four Loko to the APR family and hope that this grows into more races together,” said Tommy.

The Four Loko #44 Chevy Camaro will hit the track for the first time Friday, March 4th for a brief practice and qualifying session. Race coverage of Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 will begin at 4:30pm ET on FS1. Stay tuned to Ryan’s and Four Loko’s social media for giveaways and more information!

APR PR