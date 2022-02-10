Trevor Bayne Returns to Nascar Xfinity Series With Devotion Nutrition and Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today that Trevor Bayne will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with seven races behind the wheel of the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra.

Devotion Nutrition (www.devotionnutrition.com) has developed into a culture for all those devoted to living an active and healthy lifestyle with a great tasting product that can be easily integrated into anyone’s daily diet and busy routines.

Bayne, who won the 2011 Daytona 500, is scheduled to run seven NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season in the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra starting at Auto Club Speedway on February 26. Bayne is also scheduled to run Phoenix (March 12), Charlotte (May 28), Nashville (June 25), New Hampshire (July 16), Vegas (Oct. 15), and Homestead (Oct. 22). Jason Ratcliff will serve as crew chief for the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra team this season which is expected to include additional drivers and sponsors to be named at a later date.

“Returning to NASCAR with Devotion Nutrition and Joe Gibbs Racing is beyond huge for me,” said Bayne. “Devotion is a super passionate family run business with a mission to help people live a healthy lifestyle. Their passion is something I certainly relate to. Over the past three years I didn’t know if I’d ever get an opportunity to race for wins again, but my desire to do so never faded. I’m so excited to have this opportunity to work with Jason (Ratcliff) and everyone at JGR. I want nothing more than to come back stronger than ever and put that Devotion Nutrition GR Supra into victory lane.”

Bayne made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the age of 18 in 2009 and has two career wins. His last Xfinity Series start came in 2016 when he finished fifth at Watkins Glen. Bayne has also made 187 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series earning a win on the sport’s biggest stage when he became the youngest driver ever to win the Daytona 500 in 2011.

“We are proud to be a part of Trevor’s return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Dana Lynn Kaye, owner of Devotion Nutrition. “We are extremely passionate about our brand and excited about the platform JGR and NASCAR provides to reach new consumers and educate them on how Devotion Nutrition can become an easy part of a daily healthy lifestyle.

JGR PR