Dude Wipes to Sponsor Anthony Alfredo in Daytona

Our Motorsports is proud to announce its partnership with Dude Wipes. Dude Wipes has signed a 10-race deal to sponsor the No. 23 Chevrolet Camaro and driver Anthony Alfredo.

“I am very thankful for the support of Dude Wipes,”said Anthony Alfredo. “We have gotten very close over the last few years and are truly building something special. I’m beyond excited to continue to grow with them on and off the track. I can’t wait to get the season started!”

Dude Wipes has a long standing relationship with Alfredo. They will debut as a primary partner at the Beef: It’s What’s For Dinner 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

“We're excited to have Anthony as a part of our team this season,”said Chris Our, owner. “We're equally excited to have Dude Wipes, longtime sponsor in NASCAR, continue their support of Anthony at Our Motorsports as well. The crew has been working hard this off-season to put together fast race cars so we can give them a solid showing at Daytona later this month.”

“We are excited to continue our long standing partnership with Anthony Alfredo as he moves to Our Motorsport,” said Ryan Meegan, Co-Owner of Dude Wipes. “Our team is excited to see the Dude Wipes colors on the No. 23 Chevrolet Camaro. Anthony is a great ambassador for our brand and we are looking forward to a great season.”

Our Motorsports PR