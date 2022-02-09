NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt partners with Dalstrong

NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt and Dalstrong are pleased to announce a new partnership that will kick off during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 19th 2022.

“We’ve been working hard to grow our sponsor base and Dalstrong is a company that is solidly in my wheelhouse,” commented Earnhardt. “It’s no secret I’m a big outdoorsman and harvest a lot of my own food so having a premium knife partner onboard is really exciting for me. I can’t wait to introduce their products to our fans and see them cutting up steaks in the campgrounds during race weekends. They’ll be an associate sponsor on our ForeverLawn Toyota at the Beef 300 in Daytona and we’re gonna slice some of that Beef with the best knives on the market made by Dalstrong.”

“Sponsoring a racer, athlete, and sportsman like Jeffrey is such an honor. He shows the drive and dedication that Dalstrong demands in every aspect of our business. Like us, he has his sights set on greatness. We look forward to a very powerful and rewarding partnership,” said Dalstrong CEO Dave Dallaire.

Fueled by an unrelenting, laser-focused energy, Dalstrong is driven to make its mark in the culinary world, never finished growing, optimizing, and pushing the boundaries on design and function.

“Jeffrey embodies the heart of our brand. There are no limits to what he can achieve. He comes from a proud heritage of racing excellence and continues to push the pace and define his own legacy. Dalstrong is inspired by that same high-octane warrior spirit of teamwork in pursuit of victory. Those who look to the past with respect, honor the traditions that brought us here, and build on that foundation to drive progress forward. Like Dalstrong, he honors our modern day warriors and is committed to furthering his community and his craft. We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Jeffrey,” he said.

Dalstrong will also be a primary sponsor for Earnhardt during the 2022 season with races to be announced at a later date.

The green flag waves for The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19th and will be televised on Fox Sports. The race is scheduled for 120 laps around the Daytona International Speedway and Earnhardt will be piloting the ForeverLawn number 24 Toyota Supra with Dalstrong onboard.

Dalstrong PR