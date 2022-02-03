Market Rebellion and Alpha Prime Racing to Launch ‘Rally for Valor’, a NASCAR Race Experience Program for Military Members and their Families

Market Rebellion, LLC (“Market Rebellion”) and Alpha Prime Racing, LLC (“Alpha Prime Racing”) are pleased to announce that they have partnered with the Navy SEAL Foundation and the Robert Irvine Foundation to launch Rally for Valor, a program hosting Gold Star families and military members (active, retired, and veterans) and their families as VIP guests of Alpha Prime Racing at all the races of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Market Rebellion and Alpha Prime Racing will be working in collaboration with the Navy SEAL Foundation and the Robert Irvine Foundation to select eligible families as guests for each race of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series. The program serves military families, with a special focus on Gold Star families (families whose loved ones died in service to our nation).

"Rally for Valor was born out of deep respect and gratitude to those who daily put their lives at risk to serve and protect our Nation and our communities, which is too often taken for granted,” said Dirk Mueller-Ingrand, co-founder of Market Rebellion. “We are thrilled to launch this program with some of our Nation’s most prestigious organizations supporting military members and their families.”

“It’s a privilege to be hosting Gold Star families and military members and their families,” said Pete Najarian, co-founder of Market Rebellion. “Discipline Dictates Action. We can’t wait to show our respect to the families of those who lived by those principles and protected us every single day.”

Alpha Prime Racing co-founder and driver Tommy Joe Martins will be racing the #44 Rally for Valor car at Daytona International Speedway on February 19th. "Market Rebellion brought military families to Texas and Phoenix last season and saw an unbelievable response from the guests and the whole military community,” said Tommy Joe Martins. “Rally for Valor just takes that idea to a whole new level, and I’m honored that Alpha Prime Racing can be a part of it. Having these amazing people around our team each and every week will just push us to be better."

"The Robert Irvine Foundation is honored to be part of this great program. We are proud to partner with those that recognize how vital it is to give back to our nation's heroes and Gold Star Families. We are grateful for the opportunity," said Robert Irvine, Celebrity Chef & Founder of Robert Irvine Foundation.

“The Navy SEAL Foundation greatly appreciates Market Rebellion and Alpha Prime Racing for providing this amazing opportunity for our veterans and Gold Star Families. We are honored to be a part of this partnership,” said Chris Irwin, Communications Director for the Navy SEAL Foundation.

Families who participate in the program will spend a full race day with the Market Rebellion / Alpha Prime Racing team at the racetrack, with insider team access to the track, cars, and drivers, access to pit crew headsets during the race, and a swag package including official the racing team shirts and hat. The experience also includes food, drink and plenty of photo opportunities, only possible as part of a NASCAR team.

APR PR