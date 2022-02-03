Sam Hunt Racing Releases Earnhardt's 2022 Schedule

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) has officially released Jeffrey Earnhardt's race schedule with the team for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Earnhardt will compete in seven events with Sam Hunt Racing starting at Daytona International Speedway on February 19 and ending at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16. He will be partnered with ForeverLawn, Inc. throughout the seven-race campaign. Earnhardt's races will include a variety of tracks including super-speedways, short tracks, and 1.5-mile tracks.

The seven-race schedule:

February 19 - Daytona International Speedway (No. 24)

February 26 - Auto Club Speedway (No. 26)

March 19 - Atlanta Motor Speedway (No. 26)

May 21 - Texas Motor Speedway

May 28 - Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 25 - Nashville Superspeedway

September 16 - Bristol Motor Speedway

The green flag for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway is set to drop at 5:00pm ET on Saturday, February 19. The event will be broadcasted on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.