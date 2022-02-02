2022 Scoop: No. 1 Team at JRM Has Plan to Race for NXS Title

Change has been a constant for crew chief Taylor Moyer in his three seasons at JR Motorsports.

From fielding nine different drivers in 2019, three in 2020 and four in 2021, the 34-year-old Moyer will have just one to focus on in 2022: 18-year-old Sam Mayer. However, there will be one major change for the Vermont native this season, as his Chevrolet Camaros will carry the No. 1 this season rather than the No. 8 as in years past.

Keeping on with the spirit of changes, Moyer has changed the race-day makeup of his team to reflect this year's practice and qualifying schedule.

"We brought on Clint Leatherwood as a mechanic and tire specialist," Moyer said. "Andrew Overstreet is our lone race-day engineer. This year, it's not like the good old days of two practices. There isn't much engineering work at the track; there's a lot of tire work and interior work—driver comfort is important. So that's what we did."

In addition to Moyer and car chief Danny Earnhardt Jr., Overstreet is the race-day engineer. Gregg Buchanan returns as a mechanic, along with David Sumner. Chris Waddell is the truck driver, and Brandon McReynolds will be the spotter for Mayer.

This season, the majority of the races will have a short practice session to open with, followed immediately afterward by qualifying. Once qualifying is complete, the cars are impounded until time for the race.

After the past couple of seasons with little to no practice, that's not a huge change, but it is a change. The fact that this year's tire codes will be different from years past goes hand-in-hand with the very real possibility of over-thinking the short stints in practice, Moyer said.

"Tires are going to be a big variable," he said. "I think a big thing everyone is going to have to watch is the fact that, rarely in that 25 minutes or however long we have of practice is the track going to be at the temperature or condition you're going to race in. You can, very easily, tune yourself out of the box or over-adjust the car. We're going to have to go in with a very cognizant game plan of where ‘we may feel this in practice, but we're not going to freak out. We're going to trust our gut and our experience to make the call where we should start at.'"

In short, it's going to be very much like it has been the past couple of seasons, with a renewed emphasis on process.

"We're going to show up, and I think that's where Andrew (Overstreet), Danny (car chief Danny Earnhardt Jr.) and the guys really excel is in sticking to what we know works and not straying too far from that," Moyer explained. "We'll unload out of the box pretty darn close.

"It's going to be a little bit of a different sequence for practice. You could get yourself in a bind in practice if you wreck one or have to go to a backup. There's a short list of the things you can change and a long list of things you can change and go to the back, or get approval to change. It's not the same thing as it used to be, where as long as you made it to tech in time, you were all right."

As for what his goal for 2022 is, Moyer didn't mince words.

"New number, new year, and the focus this year is winning," he said. "We won one last year, and our goal is to win the championship, certainly to be in the Championship 4. For Sam, the best thing he can concentrate on is consistency and conquering the 1.5-mile tracks."

In 2021, Moyer had Berry in the car for 12 races, not all consecutive, as Miguel Paludo raced the three road-course events early in the season. Mayer came in the day after he turned 18 years old at Pocono and finished out the season.

The penultimate race of the season at Martinsville is the one Moyer points to in describing Mayer's progression from that point to the end of the year.

"Martinsville was the most telling race in my mind," Moyer said. "We ended up going four laps down due to unforeseen circumstances and we came back to finish fourth. That was purely Sam trusting us as a team and us trusting him, keeping his cool.

"That was a big win on the season for all of us, for everyone to believe in each other and buy into the program that we've laid in place."

Having had to piece-meal his season to fit a variety of drivers and their styles, Moyer had to engineer work-arounds for each variable.

"Every driver, you have to re-work your program a little bit," he said. "In the past, we weren't able to do that; we just made the driver try to fit into the program because we had so many drivers. Last season being split (between Berry and Mayer), we kind of got into one routine with Josh and tried to fit Sam into that. We noticed that he needed, just like every driver should, some things done differently, and we started to convert to those. We accomplished more as a team that way."

Add in the fact that the pandemic played a part in that continuity was a plus, too.

"The best thing I learned was that everyone on my team last year, with one exception, missed at least one race," Moyer said. "We had two baby births, we had COVID sidelining people. The resilience of my team was striking. Sam probably didn't notice the weekends where maybe Danny wasn't there or Andrew wasn't there. That goes toward winning championships.

"With the current state of the world, you may miss a guy at the track, but having a deep bench and being able to wrap our arms around each other and fill in the holes without it disrupting the weekend is big as far as winning a championship, I believe. I've been practicing to win a championship for three years and I've been building a perfect team to do so."

