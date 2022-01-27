Alsco to sponsor Burton

Our Motorsports is proud to announce a partnership with Alsco Uniforms. The Utah based company has signed a multi-race agreement with Jeb Burton and Our Motorsports. Alsco is the leader in providing rental services for uniforms, linens, floor mats, first aid cabinets and restroom supplies to many businesses across North America including Our Motorsports.

“Alsco has been a great partner of mine the last couple of years,” said Jeb Burton. “I am excited to have them back. We have had great success together on and off the track. It has been a lot of fun finding them business through my network of companies.”

Alsco will debut as the primary sponsor on Jeb Burton’s No.27 Chevrolet Camaro at the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Alsco Uniforms is so excited to have one of the premier up and coming drivers, Jeb Burton, as our Brand Ambassador and driver with Our Motorsports,” said Ben Fox, Director of Sales and Marketing. “We couldn’t have asked for a better person and race team to showcase the products and services we offer.”

"It's great to have Alsco continue their support of Jeb at Our Motorsports this year,” said Chris Our, team owner. “They make us look good in the shop and we're going to work hard to do the same for them at the track.”

Our Motorsports PR