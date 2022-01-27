Josh Bilicki to Join Alpha Prime Racing Roster for 2022 Xfinity Season

Alpha Prime Racing announced that Josh Bilicki will join the organization’s NASCAR Xfinity Series driver lineup for select starts in 2022 as the team competes with two full-time entries.

Bilicki, 26, is no stranger to speed – having over 21 years of experience across many different series. Josh ignited his passion for racing at the age of four at Badger Kart Club in Dousman, WI. Since then, he has competed in all three NASCAR series and made his Xfinity Series debut at Road America in 2016.

The Wisconsin native has an impressive list of racing achievements earned throughout his career especially at road courses. He will be competing in four of the six road course events as well as two ovals in the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro for Alpha Prime Racing. Bilicki is also hoping to crossover the skills gained into his 2022 NASCAR Cup Series program.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Alpha Prime Racing for multiple races throughout the 2022 season, as I truly believe this will compliment my Cup program with Spire Motorsports. I’ve always looked forward to racing the road courses in the NASCAR Xfinity Series because I truly believe that we can score an upset win, much like Jeremy Clements in 2017 at Road America,” said Bilicki. “In addition to the road courses, we have several ovals on our schedule at some of my favorite tracks.”

“Of course, none of this would be possible without the support of Insurance King and the rest of our great partners. Insurance King has had my back since 2019 and has stuck around through rough times and good times. We’re ready to get to work!”

Bilicki will be running most of his scheduled events with Insurance King as the primary sponsor. Insurance King was founded in Rockford, IL in 2001 and has helped drivers drive legal for less ever since. “To think all of this started with a Facebook message,” said Dan Block, President of Insurance King.

“Josh Bilicki is one of the hardest working people I have come to know. He has been behind the scenes creating paint schemes, hero cards, and seeking out new sponsors. Josh has done an amazing job marketing Insurance King, and we are proud to continue our teamwork into the 2022 NASCAR season.”

Bilicki is tapped in to race six events with Alpha Prime Racing, beginning with Circuit of The Americas (COTA) on March 26th.

“Josh is one of the most underrated drivers in NASCAR. He’s done a great job the last few years on underfunded teams - something I know a whole lot about,” said Tommy Joe Martins, Co-owner of Alpha Prime Racing. “At road courses, he’s flat out a top-level driver, so his schedule with Alpha Prime Racing should be a perfect fit to showcase his talent. We’re very excited to have him.”

The road course veteran will be joined by teammate Sage Karam in his Alpha Prime Racing debut in March.

