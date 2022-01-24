Kaz Grala to Join Alpha Prime Racing

Alpha Prime Racing announced that Kaz Grala will join the organization’s NASCAR Xfinity Series driver lineup for select starts in 2022 as the team competes with two full-time entries.

Grala, 23, began his NASCAR career in 2016 and made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 2018. Throughout the course of his career, he has competed in all 3 series – making history along the way.

The Boston, MA native has an extensive list of accolades including a NASCAR Truck Series win at the famed Daytona International Speedway – making him the youngest driver in NASCAR history to earn a win. Additionally, Grala has scored several top-5 and top-10 finishes across all 3 national series making him an asset to the team.

“I’ve been friends with Tommy Joe for years now and have always thought of him as one of the best guys in the garage. Towards the end of last year, he and I talked about what they’re building at Alpha Prime Racing and what their long-term vision is for the team,” said Grala. “I wanted to be involved any way I could, so I’m really thrilled and grateful to be a part of the program this year as they grow.”

“We’ve circled some of my favorite tracks on the schedule, as well as my home race to work together this year, with the opportunity to even add races here or there. I feel like we’re going to turn some heads this year, and we’re definitely going to have fun doing it.”

Grala is slated to make his Alpha Prime Racing debut at Auto Club Speedway on Saturday, February 26th.

“Kaz is one of the best young drivers in NASCAR,” said Tommy Joe Martins, Co-owner of Alpha Prime Racing. “When Caesar & I talked about available free agents, Kaz was an easy choice. We’re extremely excited to have him on our roster for the first year of Alpha Prime Racing & we hope we can for years to come.”

Tommy Joe Martins will join Grala in his debut with Alpha Prime Racing at Auto Club Speedway next month.

APR PR