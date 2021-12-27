Bayley Currey Returns to JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in 2022

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller are proud to announce Bayley Currey as a full-time driver for 2022.



Currey, age 25, has a combined 116 starts across NASCAR’s top three series; with a career best finish of 7th in the Call Before you Dig 200 at Phoenix Raceway last March.



"I'm very excited and thankful to be back with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in 2022," commented Currey. "Mr. Davis took a chance on me and gave me an opportunity late in the season last year. The relationship progressed and eventually turned into a full-time ride this year. Throughout the off-season we have been putting in a ton of work to get our fleet of cars ready to compete for 2022. Daytona can’t get here soon enough!”



Currey will have a full array of partners onboard his Xfinity series entry in 2022. Sponsorship will be announced at a later date.



To learn more about Bayley, please visit www.bayleycurreyracing.com, or follow along on social media; Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.



To learn more about JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, please visit www.teamjdmotorsports.com , or follow along on social media; Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

JDM PR