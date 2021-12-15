Decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel External

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of an L2 level penalty issued on Nov. 22 to Mike Harmon and Ryan Bell in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The penalty concerns the following section in the 2021 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 5.1.a.c.d: Vehicle Testing.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the Panelists are:

That the Appellants violated the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice. That the Panel affirms and upholds the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR with the modification that the monetary fine of $50,000 is levied against Team Owner, Mike Harmon and removed from Crew Chief, Ryan Bell.

The Appeals Panel members for this hearing:

Mr. Tom DeLoach

Mr. Dickie Gore

Mr. Dale Pinilis

The Appellants have the right to appeal the decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer in accordance with the NASCAR Rule Book.

NASCAR PR