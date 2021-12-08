Josh Williams Signs Multi-Year Deal With BJ Mcleod Motorsports

Josh Williams, an underdog fan favorite of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has found a new home for the 2022 season and beyond at BJ McLeod Motorsports. Williams is set to pilot the flagship No. 78 in a full NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign.

Williams is excited to start working for McLeod and the opportunities ahead.

“I am really looking forward to driving for BJ in 2022,” Williams said. “He is a racer just like me and that makes this a dangerous combination. Seeing what BJ and Jessica have built over the years is a huge accomplishment. From watching BJ race super late models when I was 8 years old to driving for him in NASCAR is a cool story that a lot of people don’t know. Just two guys from Florida making a name at the highest level of motorsports.”

With new opportunities, however, change is evident. DGM Racing and Williams have become synonymous with each other over the last five years, which included the 2020 season that saw the driver earn a career-high six top-10 finishes, placing 15th in the championship standings. That October at Kansas Speedway, he earned his best Xfinity Series finish to date, taking the checkered flag in sixth.

It was announced last month that Williams would not return to DGM Racing; a decision that was one of the hardest Williams has made in his racing career.

“There were a lot of tears in Phoenix that’s for sure,” Williams said. “I can’t thank the entire Gosselin Family enough for believing in me and helping me reach my goals. The future would not be possible without DGM Racing. DGM Racing was more than a race team; we were a family. We made a lifetime of memories and friendships.”

But a new chapter is set to begin at BJ McLeod Motorsports. Williams’ new owners are looking forward to helping him write his next chapter on both Saturdays and on his transition to Sunday’s.

“Josh brings so much knowledge with him into any program,” BJ McLeod said. “The fact he is more than just a racer and can contribute great feedback and help our programs. Collectively, we can take the next step upward from a competition standpoint. Having Josh’s veteran leadership in the shop will step up the whole program, and Jessica and I are glad he has chosen here to call home for the next chapter.”

When asked how he expects to perform in the upcoming season, the constant competitor and overperforming Williams has set high expectations for himself and his new race team.

“I feel if we do our jobs across the board, we are going to have a very successful season,” Williams stated. “Luck is something that needs to be on our side, but I believe we are going to have the speed to put ourselves in playoff position at the end of 2022.

“Go out and over perform week in and week out. Don’t tear stuff up, be there at the end of day and string together strong finishes. That's the name of the game.”

Williams’ partners for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date.

Josh Williams PR