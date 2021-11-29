Joey Gase to drive for JGR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022

Did we get your attention?! In 2022, Joey Gase will have a new ride with a brand new NASCAR Xfinity Series team, Joey Gase Racing!

“I am extremely excited to start a new chapter in my career and life,” said Gase. “To not only be a driver, but also a team owner, this is something I have been thinking about a lot the last few years. When I asked other team owners and mentors I expected to get a lot of push back saying not to, but to my surprise I got a lot of the opposite. I have learned a lot the past 10 years and have worked with a lot of great people from Jimmy Means, Bobby Dotter, Carl Long, Archie St. Hilaire and Rick Ware. They have all taught me a ton and have helped me every step of the way. It is not going to be easy by any means but I have a big support team behind me with my family and friends.”

Gase made his start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the young age of 18 at his home track of Iowa Speedway, where he finished 20th. Soon after he went on to drive full time from 2014-2019 and then part time in 2020 and 2021 when he moved up to the NASCAR Cup Series. Gase then has a career best finish of fifth in the Xfinity Series.

“In 2021, we made two starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with a car that I owned myself,” said Gase. Our second start was the fall Talladega race where we finished 15th and ran in the top 10 the majority of the third stage. I am extremely proud of how we ran that day and have to give a big shout out to Rick Bourgeois for putting the car together and setting it up. We also want to thank Jimmy Means and Tim Brown for making it possible and getting the car to/from the track and taking care of the car at the track. Also a huge thanks to Sparks Energy for sponsoring us that weekend.”

The team currently has 5 cars and bought the remaining cars and equipment of H2 Motorsports from Shane Lee. The plan is for the team to run full time with Rick Bourgeois as the General Manager. Gase will drive the #35 car most of the season and plans to continue driving part time in the Cup Series.

Joey Gase Racing is currently hiring all positions and seeking qualified drivers.

The team’s sponsors will be announced at a later date and are also seeking new sponsors.

Joey Gase Racing PR