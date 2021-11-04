Redwood Grill And JD Motorsports Team Up For Championship Weekend

Redwood Grill is a family friendly restaurant and bar serving California comfort food in Redwood City, CA. While the grill serves as a place for neighbors to hang out in the San Francisco Bay Area, there is a shared connection to Texas. Redwood Grill executive chef Johnny Arreola is from San Antonio, investor David Taylor is from Belton and the driver of the #15, Bayley Currey is from Driftwood, Texas. In addition, David and Bayley both attended Texas State University in San Marcos.

Renee Barton, owner of Redwood Grill says, “Five years ago I followed my passion to open Redwood Grill and create a place to gather and build memories with friends and family. We are thrilled to support such a talented driver as Bayley who shows his passionate dedication to racing every time he is on the track”.

"I’m thankful to have Redwood Grill on board this weekend" Currey said. “Phoenix is one of my favorite tracks and I’m definitely looking forward to a great run.”

The 25-year-old driver is making his 7th start with JD Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the 1 mile track. Phoenix Raceway has been one of Bayley best tracks with a career best finish of 7th earlier this year.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway is set for Saturday, November 6 at 8:30pm ET. The 200-lap event will be broadcast live on NBCSN.

Be on the look out for four of the Redwood Grill’s regulars as they will be attending the race to cheer on the #15 and our local driver, Jesse Love Jr.. Jesse is competing the ARCA Championship on Saturday. Follow along on the Redwood Grill Twitter account: @RWCGrill

