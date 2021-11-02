Model Electronics to close out 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing at Phoenix

SS GreenLight Racing (SSGLR) and sophomore NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) driver Joe Graf Jr. announced today the signing of Model Electronics Inc. as the primary marketing of the team’s No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday night’s season finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.



The 33rd and final Xfinity Series race of the 2021 season signifies Model Electronics Inc.’s entry into the NASCAR world with athlete driver Graf Jr.



Founded in 1976, Model Electronics Inc. has grown to become one of the largest OEM (Original equipment manufacturer) authorized electronic service centers in the nation.



Headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, Model Electronics Inc. is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Model Electronics is the parent company to Model Electronics TX located in Dallas, Texas and Model Electronics AES, located in Ramsey, New Jersey.



With over 40 years’ experience, they have partnered with some of the most well-known automotive brands such as General Motors, Nissan, BMW, Visteon, Delphi, Honda and more.



Operations include research and development, engineering, repair, remanufacturing, sales and distribution of factory-installed automotive electronics including radios, instrument clusters, navigation and video.



“Being a native of New Jersey, I am thrilled about this partnership with Model Electronics for this weekend at Phoenix Raceway,” said Graf Jr., a native of Mahwah, New Jersey. “For 45 years, Model Electronics has been a staple in the automotive arena and now we’re bringing them to NASCAR and allowing them to ignite their brand to one of the most sponsor-loyal fan bases in the United States.



“Our No. 17 Model Electronics Chevrolet Camaro looks not only electrifying but very patriotic and I am excited to see it on the track and deliver Model Electronics and their customer base a memorable finish in our last race of the year.”



Model Electronics will become the eighth new primary marketing partner that Graf Jr. and SSGLR have introduced to the NASCAR Xfinity Series scene this season.



“We are extremely excited about partnering with Joe Graf Jr. and the SS GreenLight Racing team for the Xfinity Series championship race at Phoenix,” said Model Electronics Business Development Director TJ Churchill.



“Phoenix is an opportunity that we could not pass up. Not only is Joe a local New Jersey product, but he is also a young, up-and-coming star on the NASCAR circuit. We represent a large market of GM dealerships in the nation, and we look forward to growing our customer base through this partnership.



“Exciting times are ahead for Model Electronics Inc. and the NASCAR community!”



The Phoenix Finale 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the 33rd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2021 schedule. A fifty-minute practice is scheduled for Fri., Nov. 5 from 3:05 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Nov. 6 at 2:35 p.m. The 36-car field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 5:30 p.m. MT (8:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.



