NXS and CWTS: What to watch for into today’s doubleheader from Martinsville

XFINITY SERIES

All four spots: With the Xfinity Series points so close and no winner so far in this round all four spots heading into Martinsville are up for grabs. Both Cindric and Allmendinger can clinch in the first stage with Hemric and Allgaier close behind but needing a little help through the first two stages to move onto Phoenix.

Clinch Scenarios provided by NASCAR Stats:

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the fifth winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier or Daniel Hemric.

Austin Cindric: Would clinch with 9 points

AJ Allmendinger: Would clinch with 9 points

Justin Allgaier: Would clinch with 47 points

Daniel Hemric: Would clinch with 49 points

Justin Haley, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton: Could only clinch with help.

If there is a new winner from Justin Haley or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the fourth winless driver in the standings.

Austin Cindric: Would clinch with 15 points

AJ Allmendinger: Would clinch with 15 points

Justin Allgaier: Would clinch with 53 points

Daniel Hemric: Would clinch with 55 points

Justin Haley, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton: Could only clinch with help.

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: AJ Allmendinger, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric, Justin Haley, Harrison Burton, Brandon Jones.

Breaking Down Top Four: Cindric started and finished in sixth earlier in the year at Martinsville and an average finish of 8.0, Allmendinger started 3rd and finished 13t with an average finish of 19.5, Allgaier would finish 9th and has an average finish of 5.5, finally Hemric in his second start at Martinsville started in 4th and finished 3rd after leading 28 laps.

ROTY update: Its all Ty Gibbs after winning last weekend at Kansas once again allowing him to extend his lead of 645 points clinching the 2021 Xfinity Series ROTY over Josh Berry’s 525. Gibbs took home four wins, nine top-fives and 10 top 10s in 17 starts.

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

Four spots open: As with the Xfinity Series no driver has locked themselves into Phoenix with Tate Fogleman and Christan Eckes both non-playoff drivers winning events in this round.

Clinch Scenarios provided by NASCAR Stats:

Already Clinched

No drivers have clinched a spot in the 4-driver field of the next round.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 5th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton or Sheldon Creed.

John Hunter Nemechek: Would clinch with 20 points

Ben Rhodes: Would clinch with 21 points

Matt Crafton: Would clinch with 46 points

Sheldon Creed: Would clinch with 51 points

Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith: Could all only clinch with help.

If there is a new winner from Stewart Friesen or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 4th winless driver in the standings.

John Hunter Nemechek: Would clinch with 25 points

Ben Rhodes: Would clinch with 26 points

Matt Crafton: Would clinch with 51 points

Sheldon Creed: Could only clinch with help

Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith: Could all only clinch with help.

Can Clinch Via Win

All eight drivers would clinch on their win alone this weekend: John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Sheldon Creed, Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith.

First time winners: Five different new drivers have gone to victory this season (Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Preece, Chandler Smith, Tate Fogleman and Christan Eckes) this third consecutive season and 14th overall since the truck series began in 1995.

Martinsville has been the site of 11 first time winners with the most recent coming in this race back in 2019 when Todd Gilliland driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports went to victory lane. Prior to that it was Noah Gragson in 2017, Joey Logano in 2015, Bubba Wallace in 2013 and Denny Hamlin in 2011.

How the top four stack up: Nemechek has raced at Martinsville on 12 previous occasions with a win in 2018, four top fives and five top-10s, Rhodes has 10 starts with three top fives and five top 10s, Crafton leads active drivers with 37 starts, two wins, 10 top fives and 21 top tens and Creed who is just five points ahead of the cut off has made four starts with just one top-10 finish.