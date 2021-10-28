CMR Construction & Roofing returns to RSS Racing

RSS Racing is pleased to announce that CMR Construction & Roofing (CMR) will return for a third straight season as the full-time primary sponsor on the No. 39 Ford with driver Ryan Sieg.



CMR Construction & Roofing has built a reputation for exceptional work and customer satisfaction since it was founded in 2002. CMR has earned its reputation for excellence by delivering Personalized Service and Expert Installations. They have the resources, expertise, financial strength, and stability that make them an industry leader. CMR has numerous national certifications and even carries an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. CMR's goal is to provide the most comprehensive roofing program to meet and exceed customer needs.

"This is a huge deal for our team to have CMR Construction & Roofing return as our full-time primary sponsor for a third straight season," commented Ryan Sieg. "This shows the commitment that CMR has to RSS Racing and NASCAR. I can't thank them enough for their loyalty and believing in me and our race team."

"We are excited to sponsor Ryan Sieg again for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. I raced alongside Ryan in the past, and the Sieg Family are wonderful people, both on and off the track. Everyone at CMR is very excited for next season," said Jason White, President of Motorsports of CMR Roofing & Construction."

RSS Racing is also thrilled to announce that the team will return with Ford Performance and will continue to be powered by Roush-Yates Engines for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Additionally, RSS will form a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) which will provide support to the team. "This is a huge step for our team to return with Ford Performance and Roush-Yates Engines, along with the addition of a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing," commented Ryan Sieg. "I'm very excited and looking forward to next season."

RSS Racing plans to run a multi-car team for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Plans for the additional cars will be announced at a later date.