Smile Coin Teams up with Ty Gibbs At Martinsville

No. 54 Smile Coin Toyota Supra News and Notes SMILE COIN COMES ON BOARD: Smile Coin, a powerful crypto technology that seamlessly allows users to transact with prediction and gaming platforms with a single currency, will be aboard Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota Supra this week at Martinsville.

FOUR WINS: Saturday’s Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway will be Ty Gibbs’ 18 th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start, but he has already racked up four wins. He scored a win in his series debut in February at the road course at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway, in August at Watkins Glen International and last week at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. He has scored one pole position (Elkhart Lake) and nine top-five finishes and has led 228 laps in just 17 starts.

career NASCAR Xfinity Series start, but he has already racked up four wins. He scored a win in his series debut in February at the road course at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway, in August at Watkins Glen International and last week at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. He has scored one pole position (Elkhart Lake) and nine top-five finishes and has led 228 laps in just 17 starts. ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: While Gibbs has won four Xfinity races in 2021, he also claimed the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award, despite competing just 17 races.

WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

MARTINSVILLE XFINITY RESULTS: Gibbs started 16 th and finished fourth in April 2021 at Martinsville Speedway.

and finished fourth in April 2021 at Martinsville Speedway. CHAMPIONS: Gibbs won the 2021 ARCA Menards Series Championship on the strength of 10 wins: Phoenix International Raceway, Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Toledo (Ohio) Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Mid-Ohio, Iowa Speedway, Winchester (Ind.) Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, The Milwaukee Mile and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

RECORD BOOKS: Gibbs has 18 ARCA Menards Series victories and is tied for 14th on the all-time wins list with Ken Schrader.

FOUR CROWN CHAMPION: Gibbs clinched the CGS Imaging Four Crown championship in the ARCA Series following his second place finish at Du Quoin. The Four Crown is a four-race series within the ARCA Menards Series that celebrates a diverse schedule with events at each of the types of tracks it visits: superspeedways, road courses, short tracks and dirt ovals. Gibbs entered the dirt race at Du Quoin having won all three of the prior Four Crown races, at Kansas Speedway (superspeedway), at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course) and Winchester (Ind.) Speedway (short track).

LAP LEADER: There were 2617 laps available in the ARCA Series in 2021 and Gibbs led an astounding 1,689 of them (64 percent).

STATISTICS: In the 20 ARCA races, Gibbs won 10 races, with 19 top-five finishes, 11 poles and average start of 2.0 and an average finish of 3.0. In only three of the 20 races, did he finished outside the top-three.

GIBBS IN 2020: Gibbs captured an ARCA Menards Series-high six wins in 2020, despite only running a partial schedule. He also scored 12 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes in his 16 starts last season to help claim the organization’s first ARCA Menards Series Owner’s Championship.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts this weekend. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 30 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek

JGR AT MARTINSVILLE: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has nine total starts at Martinsville in Xfinity competition with one win, five top-five finishes, nine top-10 finishes and the team has led 250 laps.

RACE INFO: The Dead On Tools 250 is scheduled for 6 pm EDT on Saturday, October 30 and will be broadcast on NBCSN, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN. JGR PR Rate this item

1

2

3

4

5 (0 votes) font size decrease font size increase font size

Print

Email