JCR Keeping It Clean with new partner Spartan Waste; Fox Sports Spartanburg returns at Martinsville

This Halloween Weekend Jeremy Clements Racing will take to the Paperclip with a Zombie inspired hot rod with new sponsor Spartan Waste and co-sponsored with Fox Sports Spartanburg 1400. Also appearing for the first-time as associate sponsors will be RJ Rockers Brewery, Upstate Logistics, Arrowhead Design and Spin N Win. In the Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway Saturday, October 30th.

“It’s hard to believe that the season is almost over, but I couldn’t be more excited to unveil this Zombie car from our new partners Spartan Waste! Mark Mullen and Mark Nelson and their team are really jacked up to be sponsoring their first Xfinity race and we can’t wait to get this car on track!” Clements stated. Plus having the great folks from Fox Sports Spartanburg back with us too helping us bring the Zombie Apocalypse to Martinsville on my favorite holiday Halloween!” Clements said.

Joining Spartan Waste and Fox Sports Spartanburg as associate sponsors will be: Upstate Logistics, RJ Rockers, Arrowhead Design, Spin n Win, Driftless Glen, E3 Spark Plugs, Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX.

JCR PR