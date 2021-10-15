Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Texas Motor Speedway

News and Notes:



– Starting Position; 22-year-old Kaz Grala of Boston, Mass. will start the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 from the 32nd position at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.



– Texas Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 will mark Grala’s second NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the 2021 season for Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR). In two previous starts at TMS in NXS competition Grala raced to a 26th place finish in 2018, followed by 18th the following year. In 2017 Grala made two NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series starts at the 1.5-mile Texas oval claiming two Top-10’s with a 10th and 6thplace finish respectively.



Featured Partners



- Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating almost 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



- EasyCare / APCO Holdings; Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, a family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims.



For more information about what EasyCare has to offer, visit EasyCare.com for information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, visit APCOHoldings.com.



– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 103 for Grala to compete with in Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 at the Texas Motor Speedway. Chassis No. 103 last competed for JAR at the Michigan International Speedway in the New Holland 250 with Team Owner/Driver Jordan Anderson driving the No. 31 Chevrolet to a 15th place finish. Prior to Michigan Chassis No. 103 had seen on track action two other times during the course of 2021 season with Tyler Reddick behind the wheel both times. In the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Memorial Day weekend Reddick would steer No. 103 to JAR’s first Top-5 finish with a 5th place finish. Three weeks later Reddick would be credited with the 15th finishing position in NASCAR’s return to Nashville Superspeedway.

JAR PR