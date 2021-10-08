Shriners Hospitals for Children to Partner with Jesse Little at Kansas Speedway

Jesse will partner with Shriners for the final time of the season at Kansas Speedway on October 23rd.

Before the Kansas race, Jesse will have the opportunity to visit with the patients and doctors of Shriners Childrens - St. Louis. A few specials guests from Shriners Childrens - St Louis will have the opportunity to join Jesse at the track for the Kansas race as well. Continue to watch our social media pages for updates.

For a donation of $78 or more to the #GiveALittle campaign here , your name or a name you choose will ride along with Jesse. To sweeten the deal, Chad Kompelein of Skuttle Tight has donated 24 Jesse Little signed diecast cars for the first 24 people who donate $100 or more. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to win tickets to the nearly sold-out season finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 6.

"I and Skuttle Tight are grateful to both Jesse for raising funds for Shriners, and to Shriners Hospitals for Children for the outstanding care they provide to the patients and their families," said Chad Kompelien, President Skuttle Tight. "We are happy to be able to provide additional support and value to the individuals and companies who choose to support Jesse and Shriners through his fundraising efforts by providing 24 signed Jesse Little - Skuttle Tight diecasts to the first 24 who donate $100 or more."

"I am really looking forward to the Kansas race. It will be the last race of the season with Shriners Hospitals for Children riding along with me," Jesse said. "This will also be the last race of the season where you can get your name on the car and ride around the track with myself and Shriners while at the same time supporting a great cause! In addition to Skuttle Tight's generous donation of the diecasts, Jesse Little Racing will be providing a pair of tickets to the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 6"

Look for Skuttle Tight systems at many local lumber and building supply companies. You can find a list of participating dealers on the Skuttle Tight website . The Skuttle Tight All In One attic system can be installed in new builds or retrofitted into your existing home to eliminate attic drafts.

Jesse Little PR